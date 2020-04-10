 Diego Luna recognizes the challenge of the Cassian Andor series because you already know the end

Share it:

Once again, despite how far the start of filming is currently, actor Diego Luna has spoken about the Cassian Andor series, the second in the Star Wars universe that we know will reach the Disney + streaming platform, in theory in 2021 according to the last filtered calendar.

In an interview that was more focused on his participation in the series "Narcos", They have ended up talking about this other series, saying the actor who is eager to repeat the role he already played in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"because it ensures felt the greatest freedom of his acting career while shooting the film. He attributes this feeling to the practical sets, as they created a tangible fantasy world in which he loved to get lost and act.

He also explains that this end of the film, which as we know happens with the death of Cassian, creates for his series a challenge that is what excites him most about returning to Star Wars.

I can't talk about it. It's a good challenge and a great way to tackle a series, but what happens when you already know the end? Then it becomes history. It's all about how you tell the story and how many different layers you can find. This cannot be a series where in the end we surprise you with something like, ‘Oh no, it wasn't him! We have already seen the end ’. If you think about it, 'Rogue One' started with the same task. The last scene of ‘Rogue One’ is a scene that we all know. It makes another part of your brain work (like a narrator). You can't use the same formulas to tell stories that you've known your whole life with because it's so different. The important thing is that now we start with a character that people already know what he is capable of..

