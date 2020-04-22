Diego Luna is reunited with his children after 20 days of isolation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a live broadcast shared with his great friend Gael García, the actor Diego Luna said that it meant for him to hug his children Fiona and Jerónimo again, from whom he was estranged for 20 days as a preventive measure against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no day that I do not get up and long to give my father a hug and that, for example, is not going to be taken away from me, I do not think I can get rid of him, maybe other generations will grow up without those needs but today, the The first hug I could give my children meant life, "said Diego Luna.

It meant everything and I am going to keep looking for it, no matter how many restrictions are planted in this new world, I am going to keep looking for it.









At the end of last March, Camila Sodi announced that she and her daughter Fiona had the symptoms of the Coronavirus, so they took the appropriate measures. After isolating himself for 20 days, Diego Luna's ex-wife reported on social networks that she and her daughter overcome the disease, so they would be in voluntary isolation until the doctor indicated it.

"I want to share some good news from the infectologist, who discharges us on Tuesday. We become immune, which means we can hug our loved ones again. My children can hug their dad, I can visit my mom "The actress said in the stories of her Instagram account on April 5.

You may also like:

When will Mexico reach the maximum peak of coronavirus cases?

Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Has 80 Percent Chance of Success

In one day 145 people die from COVID-19 in Mexico