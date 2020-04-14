Diego Luna gives new details about his series as Cassian Andor

Share it:

It's been four years since we met Cassian Andor in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'. Her character came and went from the Star Wars universe quickly, but it fell on the audience, who are delighted with the new series on her hands. Disney with a Diego Luna retaking the character of the Resistance. With a rumored premiere coming in late 2021 in Disney +, few more details are known about this spin-off prequel which is in charge of Tony Gilroy, writer of 'Rogue One'.

For now, Disney has revealed the series' official synopsis, which reads as follows: "The series will explore stories filled with espionage and dangerous missions to restore the hope of a galaxy in the clutches of the Empire. "From this we deduce that we will know what else Cassian Andor was involved in before his final missive against the Death Star. And of course, as with all the prequels, we know the end of the story, something that for the main character of the story, Diego Luna, is the principal challenge facing his series.

In an interview with IndieWire, the actor from 'Narcos' has pointed out that although he cannot speak about the series, the most difficult thing has been to create a story of something that you already know the end, but it seems that he is happy with the result, since the key , apparently, it will be to delve into what we already know:

"I really can't talk about it. What I can tell you is that he's a good challenge And it's a great way to get up close to a show, but what happens when you already know the ending? So it's about history. It is all in how the story tells and how many different layers You can find. This can't be a show now where in the end we surprise you with 'Oh no, it wasn't him!' We have already seen the end. "

The Cassian Andor series was slated to begin filming this summer in London. However, given the current situation of uncertainty, we will have to wait to see if it is possible to comply with the schedule. We will continue to report.