 Diego Luna explains why he returns for Cassian Andor

The Serie "Narcos" is making the actor Diego Luna be quite asked why it would be the next Star Wars series to get to Disney +, that spin-off centered on the character Cassian Andor. The production of the series is scheduled to take place this year, and Luna already revealed that the idea of ​​this series emerged even before the film was released "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor has commented on what attracted him to put himself back in Cassian's skin, and it is nothing but keep exploring the character, not forgetting the simulation of piloting a ship.

To have more time to develop the character, and to drive a little more, you know? Is incredible. When you're driving, the thing really moves, you know? It's fantastic. I just wanted to do more and more and more. But, to be honest, it was something I really wanted to happen, and I'm glad it's happening.

Luna also expressed her joy in continuing the story of ‘Rogue One’ From the beginning.

Now we can do magic, right? And go back in time and say ‘We're going to tell a story that happened before the movie’. I will look younger, and I will be able to play with those toys again. ” It's good to see how something is going to end, you know? It's a different approach, and the beauty is that people already have a connection with that character, so now we will tell you what had to happen so that ‘Rogue One’ existed