 Diego Luna excited to tell more about Cassian Andor in his Disney + series

This June is scheduled to start recording the Star Wars series dedicated to Cassian Andor and K-2SO, two of the protagonists of the spin-off movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". This series will be a prequel to the events seen in the 2016 film to delve even into Cassian's childhood, or how he forged his friendship with the droid.

There is still still to be able to see anything, in fact it still has no release date set, and that prevents the actor Diego Luna Be able to tell anything about the series. However, when asked during an interview for Variety, the actor has at least once again shared, as he has done on other occasions, his enthusiasm for being able to tell more about Cassian.

I am not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven't started. I'm happy to be part of that universe because I grew up watching those movies and having the opportunity to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we have, it's going to be great.

The actor has also remembered with some sadness his work in ‘Rogue One’ It was working with a character that you knew was going to die at the end of the movie.

It was difficult to start a movie knowing that you were going to die … Now we can talk about what happened before.