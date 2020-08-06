Diego Jr.'s strict statement on the historic comparison between Maradona and Messi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Diego Jr. with one of his sisters, Jana, and his father Diego Maradona

"Leo is a star and also … the second best player ever" Diego Maradona Jr. He did not go round and round and almost without being asked about the already recurring comparison between his father, Diego Armando, and Lionel MessiHe laid down his position beforehand and gave a very particular explanation to support his opinion.

"Messi is a phenomenon, but nobody is comparable to my father: cannot be compared to terrestrial with aliens. We can say that Maradona is the God of soccer and that Leo is the best among human beings. Sorry, but no one will reach the level of my old man. It is impossible ", sentenced in an interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport as a prelude to the duel between Barcelona and Napoli.

Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra, better known as Diego Jr., born in Napoli 33 years ago, made it clear that his thought does not mean that he despises what Leo did: “I adore Messi, today he is the best of all and Cristiano neither brings you closer. Who criticizes him in Argentina does not understand anything about football, my father loves him a lot and talks to me about him often"

The attacker, who worked for many years in Italy's ascent football and also in his country's beach soccer, also spoke about who occupies the third rung of the historical ladder: "A Ronaldoto Ronaldo really. After these three, then all the others come, though Cruyff it deserves a separate chapter for the mark it left on the philosophy of football. The Dutchman managed to change this sport on his own. ”

Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi, two of the best players in history

Diego Maradona wore the colors of Barcelona between 1982 and 1984, before hitting the jump to Italy to sign his golden stage with the Neapolitan cast. Diego Jr. confessed that they usually relive that period in Spain with their father, but warned that the heart of the world champion with Argentina in 1986 already has an owner for the clash on Saturday August 8 for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

"He told me many things, many anecdotes … It was an honor for him to wear the Barça shirt and today he still respects the club and its people a lot. However, you cannot compare what my father lived in Naples with that of Barça. Naples will always have a special place in his heart, we are talking about the city and the team that most influenced his life and career. That is, it is already clear who is going to cheer at the Camp Nou …", notice.

This clash will serve as a rematch of what happened on February 25 in mythical San Paolo, where Leo Messi was for the first time in the stadium that hugged Maradona so many times. “Barça did not play a great game there either, it was quite weak. But be careful: you can never give up on someone's team Leo Messi. It was wonderful to see him for the first time in my father's temple, we Neapolitans get excited"Sinagra Maradona said about the commitment that ended 1 to 1.

"It was wonderful to see him for the first time in my father's temple, we Neapolitans were all excited," said Diego Jr. of Messi's visit to San Paolo (Photo: Reuters)

In the extensive note he gave to the Catalan newspaper, he also made reference to the current situation of both teams: “Gattusso He is a great worker, he arrived in silence and went to work. His Naples is no longer just a soccer team, but a family. I don't think there is a better team right now than Naples in Italy. In Barcelona there is a team full of talent, with eleven champions, but not a family. Clearly I can speak of Barça only as an external observer, but something broke in the locker room and I still don't understand the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde. What is the point of throwing out a coach with whom you are competing to win the championship and the Champions League? With Quique Setién there were even more problems than before. ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Pepé Santoro, the soccer encyclopedia: the games of boy against Julio Grondona, the crosses with Pelé and the day that they gave him a cow as a prize

Lionel Messi's exciting gesture with more than 50,000 children in Syria