Sports

Diego Godín explains the day he became a defense

April 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Diego Godin He did not always want to be a defense. Like so many young Uruguayan players, the now central Inter Milan player dreamed of one day being like Enzo Francescoli, the legendary striker of teams like River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, Cagliari, Torino and, of course, the Uruguayan team.

In an interview with his club's official website, the former Atlético de Madrid player explained how he went from playing on offensive tasks to doing so on defense. "From the age of five to 16 I always played midfield forward. My great idol was Francescoli, as for the vast majority of boys of that time, "he points out.

"When I go to Montevideo hill At 16 I started playing as an attacking midfielder, but one day I had to be a midfielder because they kicked out a teammate. In another game I started as a defensive midfielder and they sent off a teammate in defense and I went to play there, "says the player.

READ:  "You should be mature enough to manage the situation as well as possible, which a child does not"

According to Godín, his coach put him there because he "anticipated", had a good ball output and was fast. "I was not very convinced of that, but the technical director of Primera, Gerardo Pelusso, he saw me and within months I was training with the first team, "he adds.

The defender, in any case, also acknowledges that in addition to Francescoli he admired defenses such as his compatriot Diego Lugano. "He was a reference, we were partners and we became friends," he adds. Admirer of Carles Puyol for his "competitiveness" and the energy he wasted in each match.



The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.