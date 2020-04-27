Diego Godín explains the day he became a defense

Diego Godin He did not always want to be a defense. Like so many young Uruguayan players, the now central Inter Milan player dreamed of one day being like Enzo Francescoli, the legendary striker of teams like River Plate, Olympique de Marseille, Cagliari, Torino and, of course, the Uruguayan team.

In an interview with his club's official website, the former Atlético de Madrid player explained how he went from playing on offensive tasks to doing so on defense. "From the age of five to 16 I always played midfield forward. My great idol was Francescoli, as for the vast majority of boys of that time, "he points out.

"When I go to Montevideo hill At 16 I started playing as an attacking midfielder, but one day I had to be a midfielder because they kicked out a teammate. In another game I started as a defensive midfielder and they sent off a teammate in defense and I went to play there, "says the player.

According to Godín, his coach put him there because he "anticipated", had a good ball output and was fast. "I was not very convinced of that, but the technical director of Primera, Gerardo Pelusso, he saw me and within months I was training with the first team, "he adds.

The defender, in any case, also acknowledges that in addition to Francescoli he admired defenses such as his compatriot Diego Lugano. "He was a reference, we were partners and we became friends," he adds. Admirer of Carles Puyol for his "competitiveness" and the energy he wasted in each match.

