Diego Forlán: "We will see if I see myself on the Atlético bench, it is a challenge"

Diego Forlan, former soccer player, has gone through Sports Carousel, just when 11 years have passed since his goal against Betis, which catapulted him to the Golden Boot 2008.

The Uruguayan has commented on the health crisis that is being experienced worldwide, noting that it is "helping a lot in Uruguay and happy that they help so much in all parts of the world ", and luckily "In uruguay the weather is spring and we can go out to the garden with the children, play and be with them. "

In addition, it has recalled old times like mattress player and claims to have "great memories". "With Atlético we got where he deserves to be, it was nice, the beginning of the change and the new era". Regarding whether he sees his future near the Atlético de Madrid bench, he has doubts, although he does not rule it out: "We will see if I see myself on the Atlético bench, it is a challenge."