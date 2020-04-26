Diego Costa reveals the ordeal he suffered with the treatment of the mare's placenta

In the final stretch of the 2013/2014 season Diego Costa suffered an injury in a league game against Getafe that prevented him from playing the league title match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. A week after that match, Atlético played the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

During those weeks leading up to the final, Costa underwent a novel treatment to try to play the final of the European Cup, a treatment in which mare's placenta was used.

This weekend, Diego Costa has had a talk with the Brazilian ESPN in which he has acknowledged that, indeed, that novel treatment existed and that he had a very bad time.

"There was a lot of talk about the mare's placenta, which was a lie. That treatment was true, although while they put me electroshock the doctor smoked two cigarettes. It was hard and very painful, so much so that when I ran afterwards I didn't feel any kind of pain. For me there was nothing else at that time but the Champions League final. It was one of the saddest moments of my career. Fair In the jump that is made when entering the field of play I already noticed a cramp. I could'nt believe it. I tried to hold on but couldn't continue and after ten minutes I had to withdraw. I would have preferred not to play and leave the site to another teammate, I had already done everything during the season, "Costa told ESPN of Brazil.

All sports news