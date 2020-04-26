Diego Costa: "Conte is a suspicious guy, in a club like Real Madrid it wouldn't last a season"

Diego Costa was very forceful when speaking about one of his former trainers: Antonio Conte. The striker agreed with the Italian coach at Chelsea, explaining that "they had problems off the field" and that "he is a suspicious guy."

"He and I had problems off the field, but he is really a good coach. I don't hold a grudge for him, but to be a really important coach he has to change something on the human side of your training form. He is a suspicious type. I think a club like Real Madrid wouldn't last a season, "he explained during an interview for ESPN Brazil.

In addition, the Spanish-Brazilian stated that the first time he met Ronaldo Nazario was "special". "I had already seen Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, but the first time I met Ronaldo 'El Fenomenon' felt something different. I realized that I felt admiration, passion for him. It was special, to see his body, how he was doing, "he added.

Controversy with Felipao

Diego Costa made his debut with the Brazilian team in 2013 during two friendlies against Italy and Russia. However, in the following calls he was left out of Felipao's list.

"I am privileged: I fulfilled my dream of playing for Brazil and I played for another great team that is the Spanish team. People speak today, but the first to criticize were from the Brazilian press itself. At the time I was called up with Brazil everyone asked who Diego Costa was.When I was in the national team, Felipao told me that I was the only Jorge Mendes player. What story is that? If you called me on business, I'm in the wrong place. "

"The possibility for Spain arose, I accepted. How are you going to say no? Then, when it came out that I accepted, they began to say that Felipao loved me … You did not call me once, then he says that I turned my back on the dreams of millions of Brazilians? for the love of godHow am I going to turn my back on it? Why don't you say you didn't look for me? Why don't you say you didn't call me earlier? "He concluded.