Diego Cocca returned to Mexican soccer; will direct the Atlas of Guadalajara

Diego Cocca returned to Mexican football and will lead the Guadalajara Atlas (Photo: Marcelo Ruiz / EFE)

After a “deep” analysis, the board of the Atlas found the substitute for Rafael River Bridge in technical direction. It will be the Argentine Diego Martin Cocca the new coach of the Foxes, who will seek to improve the results in the Guard1anes 2020.

Through a press release, the people of Guadalajara announced their new helmsman. "Get to know the Rojinegro club in depth, their values ​​and is identified with everything that implies defending this shield ”, they assured.

The South American will be accompanied by his compatriot Marcelo Goux, who will be your technical assistant. Also, Javier Bustos and Renso Valinotti They will be in charge of the physical preparation of the players.

The porteño already has several experiences in Mexican soccer as a player and coach (Photo: Club Atlas)

“His management at the command of a group distinguishes him for being a positive leader. In addition to having international experience, both in Argentina, Colombia and Copa Libertadores, has full knowledge of Liga MX as a player and coach, "said the club.

And it is that the porteño already has several experiences in Mexican soccer. 19 years ago, Cocca defended the colors of Atlas (from 1999 to 2001) when he was still a professional player, in addition to playing with the Sharks of Veracruz and thes Roosters of Querétaro.

As a coach he has had two experiences as a strategist in Mexican soccer. The first was with Santos Laguna in 2011 and later with Xolos from Tijuana in 2018.

His best moment as a coach has been with Racing de Avellaneda, where he won the title and played the Copa Libertadores (Photo: Diego Vara / Reuters)

Among his honors is the rise of CAI Patagonia to the First National B in 2008, as well as the promotion of Defense and Justice to the highest category of Argentina in 2013. In addition, it won the Transition 2014 tournament with Racing Club de Avellaneda and disputed the Libertadores Cup in 2015.

Likewise, he adds a great experience in various clubs in Argentina and Colombia. He's been on teams like Godoy Cruz, Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata, Huracán, Millionaires of Colombia and Rosario Central.

The failure of Rafa Puente

Rafa Puente stopped being Atlas coach (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



This Monday the second coach was dismissed during this tournament Guard1anes 2020, despite the fact that only three days have passed. The first was Luis Fernando Tena de las Chivas de Guadalajara and he followed Rafael River Bridgeby Atlas.

The latter was announced this Monday through a press release. "We value your professionalism, as well as the effort and work done, both for Rafa and for his Technical Corps, "said the red-black institution.

With this dismissal, Rafa Puente adds tthree completed projects in his career as a technician. In addition to the Atlas, he ended a relationship due to poor results with the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Lobos BUAP, with whom he managed to ascend to the First Division.

In this contest, the locals add one point out of nine possible (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

And it is that, since the incorporation of Puente del Río in the Clausura 2020, the Foxes have not had good results. In this contest, the tapatíos add one point out of nine possible and are in the third to last position of the table.

This anouncement you could see it coming from last week. In different versions in the media they pointed out that the athletic board had made an ultimatum to the Mexican coach, so players came out to support their helmsman in a video.

Although Diego Cocca arrived at the technical direction, the Foxes announced that the professor Ruben Duarte will be the interim coach who will direct the first team in their commitment this Thursday, when they receive in the Jalisco Stadium to a blinker Toluca.

