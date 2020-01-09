Diego Boneta's voice goes viral singing like Luis Miguel

Share it:

A user on Twitter shares the voice without effects of Diego Boneta when singing like Luis Miguel and the unexpected happens: it goes viral. Through a video the voice "without effects" of Bonetta is heard and shared thousands of times.

Netflix unveiled the first advance of the second season of the Luis Miguel bioserie in which Diego Boneta sings fragments of two musical successes of El Sol, and surprisingly a user shared the “voice without effects” of Bonetta.

In the promotion of the Luis Miguel series, Boneta appears in the recording studio characterized and sings How is possible, and then Mexico in the skin. In a so-called "time jump", Boneta is seen in two stages of Luis Miguel's life, characterized as him.

The video about the "real voice" of the actor is a joke of the comedian Carlos Chavira, who made Boneta define.

Months ago it was said that they would not do the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, then it was confirmed that they would. Subsequently, it was also made public knowledge that Diego Boneta would no longer intervene in the project.

Fernando Colunga was one of the names that were mentioned to give life to Luis Miguel in the second part of his series, however, it has just been confirmed that Boneta will be the one to interpret it again.

So far there have been no more details about the second season of Luis Miguel, the series. It is known that it is already being recorded, but they have not cited what other actors participate in it.

Luis Miguel, the series, in its second season, will surely be broadcast this year 2020 through Netflix, where the first part can be seen.