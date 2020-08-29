Die by the Blade: the action inspired by Bushido Blade unveiled at the Future Games Show

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the opening of the GamesRadar digital event linked to the Future Games Show, the Triple Hill authors officially presented the Die by the Blade project.

The playful and content experience of Die by the Blade is linked to the action epic of Bushido Blade to give us the opportunity to participate in a series of intense 1 against 1 challenges. The white weapon battles to be faced in the new project directed by Peter Adamondy are based precisely on the use of techniques that involve knocking down the opponent on duty with a single well-delivered blow. The gameplay trailer packaged by the guys from Triple Hill allows us to also appreciate the variety of scenarios that will be the background to the title, as well as the variety of characters that can be interpreted.

According to the independent software house led by Adamondy, Die by the Blade will be available in 2021 and is currently in development for PC and for a range of unspecified home platforms, although from the graphic content of the announcement video we can hypothesize its crossgen output on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X, and perhaps even on Nintendo Switch. We will certainly know more over the next few months: in the meantime, we leave you to the gameplay video, let us know what you think of this title.