Did your relationship change? Billy Rovzar and Claudia Álvarez reveal what their life is like with the arrival of Kira

After the birth of their daughter, Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar have experienced a series of beautiful emotions with the arrival of their little Kira, on December 26.

In the midst of recovery by childbirth, the actress has taken the time to share some details of the birth of her baby to her followers and even, has already presented it through her social networks, through a photograph in which it is observed awake.

Claudia and Billy have also talked about how their relationship as a couple has changed after the arrival of their daughter.

During a question and answer session that Claudia organized through her Instagram account, her followers questioned her about her birth and the way she lived her first days as a mother.

But one question caught the attention of the actress's husband, as they were questioned about whether they have experienced changes in their relationship after the arrival of Kira, asks that Billy wanted to answer.

"What if my relationship changed? Yes, it did have many changes”, Rovzar said very spontaneously.

When a baby is so desired and so dear, unites the couple in an inexplicable way. I feel much more united to my whole family”, The producer also replied.

With information from Hola México

