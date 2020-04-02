Did you like Tower of God or not? Here are the reactions from fans to the first episode on Crunchyroll

Share it:

When adapting an anime you must always be careful in maintaining fidelity to the atmosphere of the original work, given that the fans are very careful. When it comes to putting on a project like Tower of God, you need to pay even more attention. How will the first episode of the anime distributed on Crunchyroll have been received?

Today, fans who have been able to watch the start of the Tower of God journey seem to have been delighted by the episode. On the net, in fact, interventions and positive comments have multiplied in favor of the first episode of the work which, remember, is one of the first adaptations ever made of a manhwa, or a Korean comic.

The attention was therefore much given the delicacy of the project. Many liked the plot and animations, but a lot of attention has been given to the opening theme song. The opening of Tower of God has in fact won over many who already consider it an excellent presentation ticket.

Tower of God is a manhwa written and designed by SIU and published on the app and website of Naver Webtoon. In progress since July 5, 2010, it has over 300 published chapters and is one of South Korea's most popular comics. Don't miss our first look at the Tower of God episode.