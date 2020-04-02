Did you like Tower of God or not? Here are the reactions from fans to the first episode on Crunchyroll

When adapting an anime you must always be careful in maintaining fidelity to the atmosphere of the original work, given that the fans are very careful. When it comes to putting on a project like Tower of God, you need to pay even more attention. How will the first episode of the anime distributed on Crunchyroll have been received?
Today, fans who have been able to watch the start of the Tower of God journey seem to have been delighted by the episode. On the net, in fact, interventions and positive comments have multiplied in favor of the first episode of the work which, remember, is one of the first adaptations ever made of a manhwa, or a Korean comic.
The attention was therefore much given the delicacy of the project. Many liked the plot and animations, but a lot of attention has been given to the opening theme song. The opening of Tower of God has in fact won over many who already consider it an excellent presentation ticket.
Tower of God is a manhwa written and designed by SIU and published on the app and website of Naver Webtoon. In progress since July 5, 2010, it has over 300 published chapters and is one of South Korea's most popular comics. Don't miss our first look at the Tower of God episode.
Tower of God Episode 1. The first episode is always the deciding episode for me of whether or not to watch or drop the anime. I can fortunately say that this is an anime to definitely watch, amazing first episode. #TowerOfGod
– Abdul Zoldyck (SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE) April 1, 2020
HOLY FUCKING SHIT THE OPENING OF TOWER OF GOD IS AMAZING
LETS FUCKING GOOOOO
TOWER OF GOD TAKE OVER STARTS TODAY !!!!!!!!
– Skillam April 1, 2020
Loved the first episode of #TowerOfGod! OP Great OP, great ED, great background scoring, great art, good enough animation & most importantly, I liked the story. I hope we get to see many more epic showdowns and stuffs throughout! 10/10 start for me! 💙
– Ayush Basu April 1, 2020
mood after tower of god's first episode
– milosh April 1, 2020
Tower of God first episode was 10/10 I love the animation
People need to go on Webtoon and start reading like I did recently #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/KusC4MgVxp
– Liam (Spade Kingdom) ♠️👑 April 1, 2020
The aesthetic for #TowerOfGod animation is amazing I love it soo much already !!! I can't wait for next week !! 🥳
– 𝕐𝕒𝕠 ☾ April 1, 2020
