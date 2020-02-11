Did you like parasites? Four Similar South Korean Titles To See

Share it:

He was the great protagonist of the Oscar gala and the big surprise of the night. 'Parasites'not only has it become the first production in another language who wins the award for Best Film in its almost 100 years of history; the masterpiece of Bong Jonn Ho He also won the Oscar for Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. Four awards that have marked history. If you have already seen them and you have been wanting to see more South Korean cinema, here we leave you a small list of essentials:

Oldboy (2003)

The filmmaker Park Chan-wook it tends to be a bit darker and more violent than the director of 'Parasites', but like Bong, in his plot there is a similar command of tonal changes, genre mix and twisted narratives. To know his work we recommend you start with 'Oldboy'. East thriller recounts the quest for revenge of Oh dae-su (Choi Min-sik), who is suddenly and inexplicably kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years and then released in the same way.

Not for the faint of heart, Oldboy It has a great sequence of close combat and one of the most devastating finals emotionally in the history of cinema Nor does he overlook his surprising criticism of the toxic masculinity. Postscript: Don't confuse this movie with the remake from 2013 by Spike Lee.

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring (2003)

Moving to the other end of the spectrum is this title of Kim Ki-duk. Set in a Buddhist monastery that floats on a lake, the film follows the life and evolution of a novice monk (who is played at different ages by Seo Jae-kyeong, Kim Young-min and by director Kim Ki-duk himself). A beautiful metaphor for the passing of the seasons and the time offered by a spiritual significance Slow but an emotional ride like a roller coaster.

The handmaiden (2016)

Park has a second title to write down on this list. This is another puzzle entitled 'The Handmaiden'. This time the protagonist is female, it is a Korean woman called Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), who is involved in an elaborate conspiracy to seduce a Japanese heiress, Lady hidekor (Kim Min-hee), send her to an asylum and claim her heritage. Like 'Parasites' there is social criticism and a twisted plot in which multiple layers are resolved.

Burning (2018)

With slow combustion, this tape hides a fiery ending that surprises just as 'Parasites' does. Nominated for the Palme d'Or, this work by Lee Chang-dong It is based on a short story of the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami

Burning follow a young man, Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in), who regains contact with an old classmate, Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), just before she leaves for a long trip. When he returns, he does it with Ben (Steven Yeun), a strange and apparently rich man who immediately awakens Jong-su's suspicions. As the plot progresses things will become more and more strange. Sinister plot or paranoia?