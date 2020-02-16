Did you get your belly button? Odalys is criticized for photoshop abuse in PHOTO

One of the most beautiful conductors of Mexican television is Odalys Ramírez, who becomes a sensual symbol and therefore has more than 1 million followers.

However, he now became a victim of to much critics, since his followers detected some anomalies in a model photography and they assure that “the edition of his photo was passed his hand”.

Through your account Instagram, Odalys shared a photograph in which poses in a bikini and criticism about his belly button They took relevance, as many agreed that it looked higher than normal.

In addition, they assured the image was edited, since the bottom of her bikini I could reveal everything.

“When they operate, the navel moves and they put it higher up in the center so it looks weird, but the girl is pretty .. ”, was one of the comments that were published in the post.

In this regard, Odalys has not issued any comments in this regard, on the contrary, I keep posting pictures No matter the criticism.

You may be interested: Do they look alike? She is Valentina, unrecognized daughter of Jorge Salinas (PHOTOS)