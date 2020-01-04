Did you erase it because of the criticism? PHOTO of Alejandra Guzmán disappears from her networks

After I shared one Photo where she appears in a bikini and without makeup enjoying the beach, Alejandra Guzmán He removed it from his social networks.

And, immediately after uploading it, the interpreter of "Eternally beautiful" received several criticisms from her followers.

Peace, love and rock. 2020 welcome, ”the interpreter had written in the publication. In the image, she appeared in a green bikini with white polka dots and sand on the body, making the sign of love and peace.

Recently, Alejandra Guzmán has given what to talk with almost any Photo that he shares in his Instagram. It seems that her detractors are just waiting to see what goes up to criticize her. It all started with an image that a doctor came up, where she presumed the singer's new eyebrows, and for which the users destroyed her.

However, that has not stopped the singer: she continues to show her body openly. So does the interpreter's mother, Silvia Pinal, who sometimes also uploads photos without makeup.

See HERE the image that eliminated the Guzman, where he poses with a bikini on the beach.

