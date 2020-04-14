Did Third Hokage take care of Naruto as he promised Kushina?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are a longtime fan of Naruto, then you will know very well what our protagonist has had to face in life. You know very well his painful past, his story made of loneliness and contempt, of difficulties and a seemingly unrealistic dream. Naruto has been an example for many young people and still is today.

If at first he could only seem like a lonely kid, he was playing tricks for attract the attention of others, slowly we discovered one deep suffering, but above all a strength of mind hardly present in ordinary people. A fortitude that pushed him to always give his best, to become a ninja with the aim, one day, to play the role of Hokage. But even this desire to become the head of the Village of the Leaf, the strongest ninja of all, was born from the mind of a lonely child, who was being marginalized and who saw in the figure of the Hokage the only way to be accepted by everyone and to show everyone what it was worth.

Indeed the story of Naruto it is also the evolution of a child who learns to understand what it actually means to be a Hokage. A child who becomes a boy and understands that he is not accepted because he is Hokage, but that he becomes Hokage precisely because people accept you and love you. Naruto is definitely not an opera free from defects, but of considerable depth to be one Shonen. A story that has somehow revolutionized the genre of belonging only as a great work can do.

If you followed Naruto well, then you will remember the day of the birth of the blond ninja, of the attack by Obito and the sacrifice of Kushina is Minato to save the village and their only child. On that occasion, when there was nothing more for the two spouses to do now, we witnessed a scene in which Kushina asked the Third Hokage to take care of little Naruto and where he swore he would. If you don't remember, the scene we are talking about is the one you find at the bottom of the article, a scene that has done in these days discuss a lot on the web.

Fans started to wonder if really, knowing how the story went on, Hiruzen took care of Naruto as promised. True, he always gave him everything he needed to live: a roof over his head, money, food, yet perhaps what Naruto actually needed was a father figure, maybe a grandfather, which the Third Hokage never did. Yet there is to say, and we add this, very often as a child Naruto spent his time in the company of the Third. They fished together, ate together.

In any case, the debate arose around this. Some say that Hiruzen could not take care personally of the young man because he should not have made it known that he was the son of the Fourth Hokage. Others argue instead that the Leaf Village he just has to thank if Naruto didn't end up hating everyone and wiping them off the face of the earth. Others argue that the Third has always done in the end of its best. He gave him the best teachers, he had him supervised by a Ambu and in addition he made sure, keeping him away from his direct protection, of make it strong, stronger than all the others thanks to loneliness.

Naruto is ultimately due grow before everyone else. He always had to deal with it alone, even for things more mundane that in a normal family were carried out by parents and not by children. And perhaps the Third wanted to mold it in a somewhat rough, but effective way, perhaps …

What is your opinion on this debate? Give us your opinion by writing a comment below the article.

Jiraiya was honored by a Naruto fan thanks to a cosplay.