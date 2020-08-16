Did the trailer spoil a big plot twist?

Share it:

In a recent interview with TVLine, the co-showrunner of the highly anticipated fifth season of Lucifer, Joe Handerson, revealed the reason for a rather curious move that made fans of the series quite mad, that is to reveal a big plot twist of the new episodes in the presentation trailer of the season.

Which twsit plot? But of course Michael's arrival on earth in the guise of Luci, who we know will come back anyway and will share the scene with this brother of his "double", also played by Ellis. And in that regard, Handerson explained that in reality this revelation says little or nothing about the rest of the season:

"We've been through it many times on this topic, but there's a reason we chose to reveal that big spoiler already in the trailer. And the reason is really simple: there's a lot more to tell this season and that thing in particular reveals little or nothing about everything else. "

But there is also another reason: "Given the different use that fans make of Netflix, we wanted to offer a shared viewing experience with respect to that particular spoiler, who experienced it so together and directly, without anyone disclosing it before others.".

Meanwhile, we remind you that the main cast will return to full force: we will meet again Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro is Lesley-Ann Brandt. Even before the release, Netflix has also decided to renew Lucifer for a sixth and final season in which, contrary to what has been stated by unsubstantiated rumors, Ellis will return to play the protagonist.

The first part of season 5 will debut on Netflix on August 21st. In the meantime, here you can find the official trailer of Lucifer 5. For a quick review, we leave you instead to the video summary of Lucifer 4.

