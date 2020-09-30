Did the Simpsons also foresee the Trump-Biden duel? A meme goes viral

Yesterday night, in the United States, the first televised debate took place between the two presidential candidates, namely Donald Trump and Joe Biden; apparently, however, this same clash was “predicted” in a very vague and amusing way from an episode of I Simpson: the meme in question has in fact immediately gone viral.

In fact, we are talking about a precise moment during one of the episodes of the series in which we see a newspaper owner “Old Man Yells at Old Man“and a Twitter user took this meme and branded it with the hashtag # Debates2020, which is the reference to the start of the official debate for the next US presidential election. The meme portrays grandfather Abraham Simpson who yells at himself with his hand raised and the title, Old Man Yelling at an Old Man, is a not too veiled reference to the age of the two presidential candidates: Donald Trump is 74 while Joe Biden is 77.

It is about one of the most famous memes taken from the famous series by Matt Groening and occasionally re-emerges from the web in reference to some current events.

Meanwhile, great success for the premiere of the 32nd season of The Simpsons. The shared ratings for the episode confirm the excellent state of health of the show, which continues to be the most successful cartoon: in the age group between 18 and 49, in fact, the new season received a rating of 2.0 , while it was followed by 5.5 million spectators. This is an increase from the season 31 premiere, which was only seen by 2.3 million users.

In time for the new season, Carl Carlson’s new voice actor was named.