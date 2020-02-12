Did the Black Clover anime just anticipate Asta's future death?

Share it:

Black Clover has concluded a saga started from the early stages of the manga. The elves were chased away, together with the demon who controlled their actions and planned everything to be able to take revenge for what he did not do centuries earlier because of the First Magic Emperor. Now that it's all over, a new phase opens up for the characters.

Julius Novachrono returned from the dead surprising Yami and William Vangeance, but his appearance is not a harbinger of good news. He has in fact lost much of his powers, just now that Clover's reign has been exhausted by the battle with the elves and has few resources available. More, drop a bomb on the future of the protagonist of Black Clover.

nell 'episode 121 of Black Clover, the emperor confirms that at the moment the kingdom is facing three major problems: the first is precisely the weakening of the war force of the kingdom, now possible to attack for the surrounding enemies; the second is Clover's parliament, which will put blame on Asta; the third is right there death of the protagonist of Black Clover, an announcement that leaves everyone amazed.

As Yami explains, usually the Julius' predictions are always correct and precise, therefore Asta could really die while the kingdom conquered by the enemies of the surrounding countries. Asta will therefore have to face enemies both inside and outside her country because of the demon who owns it. Will he defeat death?