Did the author of We Never Learn make it clear when the work will end?

Taishi Tsutsui has been taking Nisekoi's place on Weekly Shonen Jump for years with his romcom, or romantic comedy. We Never Learn has been running for fifteen volumes, which have been in publication for almost four years and is about to break through the wall of the 150 chapters, a highly respected goal for works of this genre.

A tweet from Taishi Tsutsui, however, may have suggested the moment when We Never Learn will end. On January 4, 2020, the fifteenth volume of We Never Learn was published in Japan, concerning the narrative arc of the university test. Along with the cover that can be seen at the bottom, with Uruka Takemoto carrying Nariyuki Yuiga on his shoulder, the author has entered a certain caption.

He is happy to have come to publish 15 volumes of We Never Learn, but he has also written that yes could round to 20. Taishi Tsutsui may therefore have revealed his desire to make We Never Learn last for another year or so, arriving at the fateful round number. He will surely have no problem doing it since the manga is one of the most popular so far on Weekly Shonen Jump and does not run the risk of sudden cancellations from the magazine.

Recently, the anime of We Never Learn has raised protests due to an original ending that may have revealed who will be the winner of the fight for Nariyuki's heart. Still in the animated version, everything could end with the OAV arriving with volume 16.