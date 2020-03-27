Did the Attack on Titan bring down the classic hero?

Share it:

The attack of the Giants is continuing its run towards the series finale, towards the point that can be glimpsed on the horizon where we will discover how everything will end and what ending will be there waiting for us, with a smile, because however it goes, the work of Isayama it turned out to be a masterpiece and is proving it even in the final bars.

If there is one thing that we have recently understood is how a series can survive, become engaging, exciting, even without its reference protagonist, even without a real hero who drives the whole story; provided, however, that it is a work of thickness, just as it is thick The attack of the Giants.

The last few months, for the magna series of Hajime Isayama, are on fire, even considering the release of the last and final animated season scheduled for the end of 2020. The tension for the last few bars is clearly perceived in the air, as it is now clear to everyone that, at this point, the Attack of the Giants he has no hero. For most of the series, Eren was the reference point, the hero we all followed, yet now what was to be the savior became the monster of the situation and no one else would seem to be able to fill that vacant role. Perhaps this is also the strength of the series. In which it is not white or black that predominates, but gray. The characters are true and not fully good or bad, but with nuances of both just like any person in this world.

We have seen Connie show her darker side when she tried to feed her mother Hawk, so he can free her from the Titans' curse and return her to her normal form.

We have seen Eren receive the power of Giant Founder to purify the world, to start a mass genocide in which the only ones spared will be the Eldians.

We have seen characters like Annie is Reiner that, even after everything that has happened, they continue to continue on the same path, stating again and again that their only purpose is to kill Eren.

We have seen Mikasa having always fought for the life of his friend. We saw it oppose everyone, but we also saw it fragile in front to the truth that Eren was looking for and now we have seen her intent on stopping her friend with all her strength, yet, when the possibility of having to kill him was advanced, she opposed Annie with such vehemence as to come to the clash.

Well, even if the Exploration Corps and the soldiers of Marley they decided to join forces, nobody would seem to be the new hero and, at this point, we can say that there is no hero in this work.

What do you think of Eren's last chapters and real intentions? Let us know below in the comments.

The Attack of the Giants 127 dedicates space to a historical death.