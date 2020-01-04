Did Ryuk find a new protagonist for Death Note?

Share it:

death Note is a work that has earned the right to be counted among the most famous and successful manga of the last twenty years. Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata have given birth to a rather short story for the canons of Weekly Shonen Jump but which entered first and then remained in the collective imagination even years after its conclusion.

Up Jump SQ, fourteen years after the conclusion, Death Note returns with an oneshot chapter designed and written by the two original authors. For the occasion, Platinum End will be on break so as to devote all the space possible to the return of the shinigami Ryuk. The preview of Jump SQ # 02 has indeed revealed the presence of the winged monster that is going to the looking for another intelligent person like Light Yagami was.

The self-concluding chapter of Death Note, 87 pages long, will be subtitled "Justice or Evil" and will see an unpublished character with long light hair, which could be blonde or white like Near's. At the bottom you can see the preview inserted in Shueisha's magazine and the boy in question, with the usual black shadow of Ryuk behind him. Or, the boy in question may be Near Adult, with a story that will follow that presented during the anniversary celebration of Takeshi Obata's career.

Recall that the story will be self-contained, that is, it will be a single chapter without sequels and that therefore will not have further serializations.