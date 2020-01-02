Did Penn Badgley confirm by mistake the third season of ‘You’?

Share it:

The successful series of ‘You’ has managed to engage thousands of viewers throughout the world, especially with the recent premiere of his second season.

Fans have hallucinated this new installment of production based on the sequel to the novel ‘Hidden Bodies ’, written by Caroline Kepnes

The second season broadcast by Netflix moves viewers to the city of Los Angeles where Joe Goldberg, under the identity of ‘Will’, he has moved to try to escape the events of NY.

There he meets Love quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti; Despite his efforts to relive a deadly story of obsession, things are not slow to turn upside down in Joe's life.

Although it must be Netflix who officially announces the completion of a third season, it seems that the protagonist actor Penn badgley He already confirmed the news unintentionally.

At least that could be understood in his statements to Entertainment Tonight while talking about the spin experienced by the character of Love Quinn

“She doesn't seem to be the same type of person. It doesn't look like the same type of predator. It doesn't seem to be… You know, I dare to say that in the third season… Oh God! ”, Said the American.

After the controversial statement, Badgley He hastened to correct what was said: "Technically I can't … I mean, in an unofficial way?"

Sera Gamble, creator of the series, had previously announced that they were thinking of a third installment and that it would be really impressive if they came to it.

“I could go back for a third season without a doubt. In the first place it depends on those who have control. We hope that many people see it and that we have the opportunity to continue making the series. We have an idea for the third season that is so exciting that people are constantly talking about it in the screenwriting room, ”said the writer.

With information from Sensacine

