Did Neil Gaiman invent death? Here is the hilarious response from the author of Sandman

It was Neil Gaiman who invented death, and we’re not talking about the famous character of Sandman. It was revealed by the author himself during a funny exchange on Tumblr, where a fan asked him: “I did a Google search and read that you invented death, is that true?”.

Needless to say, instead of answering with a simple “yes” (“no” was obviously not included), Gaiman also improvised a little story: “A long time ago people lived forever, and when they finished whatever they wanted to do they took a bus to Bognor Regis on the south coast of England and slept in small seaside bed and breakfasts.”

The writer explained that the coastal city quickly became overcrowded, and as a boy he realized that the situation had now become untenable and needed a change. “So I suggested: ‘What would happen if, instead of going to Bognor by bus, people stopped existing and rotted? – he added – What if we did that it has always been like this?'”

Returning to the Death he really created, Gaiman concluded “Also, there’s a character called Death in Sandman. I made it up, and Mike Dringenberg created its look.”

Speaking of the comic book masterpiece, we remind you that Netflix and Gaiman are working on an adaptation of Sandman that went into production in these days, and of which the first rumors about the protagonists’ interpreters have emerged.