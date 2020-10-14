Did My Hero Academia 287 Just Confirm Himiko Toga’s Next Battle?

The events of the recent chapters of My Hero Academia have shocked many characters of the world, both heroes and villains, as well as readers who have been following the stories woven by Kohei Horikoshi for weeks. The one who has been most shaken by the ongoing battle lately seems to have been Himiko Toga, a member of the Union of Villains.

Twice’s death at Hawks’ hands shocked the bloody young high school girl a lot. Already immediately after thanking the clone of his dear friend, Toga launched into battle mercilessly killing a tide of heroes. Her face deformed with anger is a symbol of what is bubbling in the girl’s mind who is now aiming at other targets.

In My Hero Academia 287, on the finale, there was space for her in a short speech with Mr Compress. It is she who reveals that she does not understand what is the line drawn by the heroes on the life and death of a criminal. Jin Bubaigawara’s death was caused by them and as a result they may even go so far as to kill herself.

This is the question that has been stirring Toga in the last few chapters and which she is eager to do in Deku and also in Uraraka. In particular, the heroine of Yuei seems to be at the center of her thoughts as Horikoshi gives her the last cartoon. The odds that the battle between Toga and Uraraka will start therefore go up a lot. Will My Hero Academia 288 start this fight between girls?