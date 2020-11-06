Did Monica cheat on Chandler? The 5 most unlikely theories

The hit sitcom Friends has left behind some unsolved, intriguing and mysterious doubts. As the sitcom has grown into a cultural behemoth, fans love to build theories on it even years later.

While there may not be specific answers to such questions, they have become a huge part of the Friends legacy. After having described the most probable ones, we believe it is right to give some visibility to even the most unlikely ones:

Ross wanted to cut Ben out: A fan theory states that Ross didn’t actually lose custody of Ben, but it was the parent who didn’t want the kid anymore after he was starting to grow fond of Rachel and Emma. True, Rachel and Emma definitely got Ross’s attention and Ben hasn’t seen each other since Season 8 onwards, but in reality the whole sitcom wasn’t based on Ross’s relationship with his kids as he wasn’t a family television series. The same actor who played Ben (for the uninitiated he was Cole Sprouse famous for Cody of Zack and Cody), however, has repeatedly stated that he noticed a certain detachment of Ross from him and that after all he was not really what can be defined as the ideal father. The loss of custody is therefore more certain and not necessarily dependent on the will of the protagonist.

Monica cheated on Chandler: the theory that Monica was unfaithful to Chandler is, without doubt, the most absurd of all. One Reddit user, however, used evidence to suggest that Monica may have cheated on her partner. The theory originates from Monica explicitly allowing flirting in her relationships. He then points out how excited Monica was to see her ex-boyfriend, Richard, walk into the restaurant in "Marriage Proposals Part 1." Worst of all, Monica hired strippers out of boredom while Chandler was at work in Tulsa. Even though these are red flags in a relationship, there simply isn't enough evidence to prove Monica cheated on Chandler. After Chandler messed things up, Monica could easily have had a fling with Richard. Instead, she comes out of her apartment saying she needed to clear things up with Chandler first. More faithful than that ?!

Monica couldn't have children because she ate Mockolate: yes, this theory is crazy, but according to who gave it birth it would make sense. Mockolate was the synthetic chocolate substitute that Monica was fond of and this, according to fans, could have blocked her fertility. The theory connects to the episode "Ross's alternative" where Monica, desperate for a job, gets a role that requires her to create Thanksgiving themed recipes using Mockolate. In the second meeting with the owner, however, Rastatter informs Monica that the FDA approval on the use of synthetic chocolate has not come because the Mockolate has killed some lab rats. Chandler and Monica struggled with infertility for a long time after they were diagnosed with a hostile cervical environment and he had sperm motility problems. The theory is quite fanciful, certainly false, but it makes sense of its own.

Well imagine the couple Monica and Chandler: an absurd fan theory postulates that Ross's son Ben foreshadowed Chandler and Monica's relationship in "The dentist's curse" . While playing the plane game with Ben, Monica accidentally bangs her head against a pole and the baby starts saying: "Monica bang" but according to many it actually says "Monica bing" which is Chandler's name. According to these fans, then, Ben is not saying it just to anger his aunt, but to hint at the couple's plot development will occur later in the series.

The Seven Year Curse on Ross and Rachel: this theory states that a seven-year curse has worn down the pair of Ross and Rachel. The series of misfortunes seems to have begun in the pilot episode when Ross approaches to greet Rachel and her umbrella unexpectedly opens inside Central Perk. That was the reason they couldn't be together for years. The curse was lifted after seven years right in the seventh season, when Rachel found out she was pregnant. A very not very serious theory, but which, like the others, would equally have its own logical sense.

