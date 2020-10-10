Did Lagertha really exist? All about “Shieldmaiden”

Since its debut in 2013, Vikings has always been a huge success with audiences and critics, eager to discover the stories of its characters. With the second part of the sixth season of Vikings getting closer, we’ll have to say goodbye to the series shortly, even if fans can settle for the release of the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla.

We have already spoken on our pages of the origins, historical and mythical, from which the show written by Michael Hirst drew inspiration, exploring the historical inconsistencies present in Vikings, and the conclusion of the events of Bjorn and the other sons of Ragnar in the Norse sagas. Today, however, we want to talk to you about the origins of another of the most beloved characters in the series, namely Lagertha, played by the splendid Katheryn Winnick.

Let’s start with some facts: first of all, in several Scandinavian mythological writings there are the figures of Skjaldmær, Shieldmaiden in English (lit. “shield virgins”), that is, of women who decided to become warriors. The deeds of the warriors are present in many mythological sagas, including the Danish written by Lotherus, a Danish medieval historian. While there is a great deal of uncertainty about the reliability of many of Saxo’s stories, it is possible that the Viking warriors were real. In an archaeological site of Repton, in Derbyshire, among the various Viking burials were found those of three women with swords, one of which also wielded a shield.

What do we know about the figure of Lagertha? Again, we must rely on the Danish by Saxo. In the ninth volume of his writings, Saxo tells the story of Lagertha who, together with other women, pretended to be a man and helped the legendary in battle Ragnar who had come from Denmark to Norway to free it from the king of Sweden Frog. Amazed by the woman’s skills in battle, Ragnar fell in love with her and married her, having three children with her.

After three years, Ragnar returned to Denmark to quell a civil war, and obtained a divorce with Lagertha to marry Thora Town-Hart. A further civil war raged, and Ragnar was forced to seek help from Norway. Lagertha, who had remarried in the meantime but was still in love with the man, joined him in Denmark with one hundred and twenty ships, allowing him to win. Returning to her homeland, she killed her new husband and ruled Norway alone. As fascinating as it is, Lagertha’s story is still questioned by most historians.

And you? Did you know the “real” story of Lagertha? Let us know in the comments space!