Did Kylie Jenner come back with Travis Scott? These photos would check

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have turned on the alarms of a possible return, this after the socialite shared images on her official Instagram account where she appears next to the American rapper when they were still a couple and for no reason.

These photographs correspond to his attendance at the quarterfinals of the Western Houston Rocket Conference in 2017, just when Kylie was pregnant with Stormi Webster and had a romantic relationship with the man.

In the images described with a simple "it is a state of mind", Travis is seen whispering something in Jenner's ear and in a sequence where they end up looking into each other's eyes, an action that has unleashed theories on the Internet, since they already ensure that they have returned and not just today but for some time, because there were already suspicions.

Photo: Screenshot / Instagram



It should be mentioned that Kylie recently modeled the shoes that Scott launched last Saturday, the Nike SB Dunk sports shoes, which have gone from $ 150 to $ 1,000.

Remember that this couple started dating in Coachella in 2017 and it was not long for them to continue appearing together and very in love, they also quickly spread the rumors of Kylie's pregnancy due to her disappearance from the public eye.

It was in years later, in 2019, when the couple allegedly ended up because of an infidelity by the rapper, however, this was never confirmed by either of them, despite the evidence that existed, despite this, they decided Stay close for your daughter Stormi.

Although the only thing Kylie did was to remember these photographs and unleash rumors and theories, it will only be a matter of time before it is known if the celebrities are together again or it was only an action of the young woman to entertain her fans.