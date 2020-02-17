Did Justin Bieber admit he was an asshole with Selena Gomez? Not really but …

And added a reflection related to its current marriage to Hailey Baldwin:

"This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, to try to make the right decisions. And yes, I've improved."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married the first time in September 2018 and the second in October 2019. Getty Images

His words seem to close the circle of discourse that ex by Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez it had opened in November, when its new one had been launched into the musical aether song Lose You To Love Me, in which the references to Justin Bieber are not explicit, but left little doubt. For her, metabolizing that situation was one of the steps towards recovery and she felt that she wanted to share it with everyone, so that her experience could be a useful example:

"I think it is important to share music, and I know that many think that the road to self-discovery passes through the scars in their lives. I want people to have hope and know that they will come out stronger and in the best versions of themselves. themselves. "

After the release of the single Selena Gomez she released several interviews and in an a NPR in January 2020 she talked about how she felt victim of emotional abuse from the ex (here too the explicit name was not made):

"It's dangerous to stay in a victim's mentality. I don't want to be disrespectful, but I feel like I've been a victim of some sort of abuse. I had to find a way to handle it as an adult and I had to figure out what kind of choices I was making." .

The relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez it ended in 2018, between ups and downs, breaks and shooting from 2010. He is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin and she is a serene single, who, without hiding too much behind a finger, has embarked on a path that is taking her to feel better and make peace with his sentimental past not always linear. Their story, in fact, has left aftermath and Selena Gomez managed to talk about it after a while, also thanks to the new album, Rare, in which he inserted songs, like Lose You To Love Me, in which the references are not explicit, but leave little doubt.

In this song there are verses in which Selena Gomez He says:

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah

About this song and the reasons why she wrote it, the singer had stated a Billboard USA:

"When I wrote the song" Lose You to Love Me ", I was a bit of a mess. It was really difficult for me. When we shot the music video, at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning and it was very liberating. "

In short, we seem to understand that, if Selena Gomez managed to get better through a path that led her to become vulnerable and therefore to put to music what she faced, Justin Bieber worked to understand the mistakes of the past. Certainly a good step forward on his part.

Here you can relate and listen to theinterview with Justin Bieber:

