Did it work? They ensure that Andrea Legarreta's face looks different (VIDEO)

January 25, 2020
Garry
The driver Andrea Legarreta, which participates as one of the main figures in the morning program 'Today', has become one of the most loved by the Mexican public.

Despite her 48 years and having two daughters, the presenter still retains an enviable figure and bears one of the most beautiful faces of the show.

However, recently it has been ensured that Andrea Legarreta sports a new face product of plastic surgeries to which he has submitted.

One of the places where Andrea Legarreta Recently criticized is the Chisme No Like program, conducted by Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.

Both Elisa and Javier collected comments from their audience, where everyone agreed that Andrea possibly underwent a surgical arrangement to refresh his cheekbones.

They even showed pictures of what the face of Erik Rubin's wife in 2018 and how it looks in one of your most recent posts from your personal account of Instagram

With information from Gisme No Like

