Did it make you ugly? Capi Pérez reveals friction with Daniel Bisogno

Capi Perez revealed that "he has never had good chemistry" with the driver of Selling Daniel Bisogno.

In an interview with Fer Gay for his YouTube channel “De la que si pica”, the show's comedian La Resolana He was sincere at a question from his partner Aztec TV.

Fer asked him about the name of a TV host on the Ajusco who would never like to work with, which Capi admitted that it would be about The doll.

I think with Bisogno. Bisogno I don't like him. Like we've never had good chemistry. I really like his job, it makes me laugh, but we've never had good chemistry.

In another issue of the broadcast, Fer questioned the Capi about which program driver Today would take Come the joy. Before this, without hesitation, he replied that the chosen one would be Galilea Montijo.

Just to see her. TO Galilee there and the dynamics of colofox would return. I remember her very bastard doing colofox, ”the host admitted.

