Did Death Stranding predict Coronavirus? Hideo Kojima dismantles conspiracy theories

Discussing with the curators of the Summer Game Fest of the launch of Death Stranding on PC, Hideo Kojima joked about the wacky conspiracy theory of "warning signs" for the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic which, according to some, would have artfully included in his blockbuster sci-fi.

Next to an amused Yoji Shinkawa (DS character designer and historical collaborator of Kojima), the father of Metal Gear wanted to definitively clarify the matter and, taking advantage of the question posed by Geoff Keighley, specified that "I didn't predict the pandemic at all. Also because, if I had been a prophet, I certainly would have used this ability to create a game capable of selling more copies".

With this shrewd answerKojima managed in one fell swoop to dismantle the conspiracy theories about the "prophetic messages" of Death Stranding that Coronavirus predicts and, at the same time, joke about the controversies generated in recent months by analyst reports on the hypothetical poor sales of Death Stranding.

Also during the interview, the boss of Kojima Productions also points out that several of his past games have been involved in this kind of conspiracy theories, especially as regards the scenarios, characters and events narrated in the Metal Gear series.