Did Daniel Craig vote the first version of the theme of 'No Time To Die'?

Billy Eilish he will delight us with his voice in 'No time to die' with the theme already published and that he is peting that he has composed with his brother Finneas for the new tape of Cary Fukunaga, titled with the same title as the tape. However, now they speak the bad tongues that the eternal James Bond, aka Daniel Craig, vetoed a previous version of this central theme. Well, not bad tongues, but that has made the singer herself understand in an interview.

Talking to the BBC both artists have made it clear that the protagonist of the film has enough power when it comes to choosing the music of the franchise. "This is the first song in which I have known Daniel's opinion about us," Finneas O'Conell said before adding that to Craig I had to like the song to continue in the process. His sister has agreed with him, adding that it has been "now"When he liked it and that" he had a lot to say about it, we have learned it".

That "now" and "we have learned" has raised alarms in many, which begin to point out, like Cinemablend, that there was a first version that did not finish conquering the protagonist and that caused the duo to have to make some changes to continue opting for work.

It was during a concert of the young singer that took place last 2019 in Ireland when the producer of James Bond ', Barbara Broccoli, discovered Eilish's talent and approached him to talk about the possibility of doing the theme for' No Time To Die '. Of course all this has happened in complete secrecy and we will never know for sure if there is a first version. Or at least we won't know until the tape is released, which will arrive next April 2