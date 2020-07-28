did Bjorn's fate reveal in the new video, did he survive?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Katherin Winnick's farewell to Lagertha, fans feared to having to say goodbye to another character forever central Vikings, brutally wounded in the final midseason of the sixth season.

We are obviously talking about Bjorn, stabbed by his brother Ivar. After a cliffhanger like this, many were left in suspense, but luckily the trailer released during the virtual edition of the San Diego Comic-Con (and reported by IGN) to clarify. The first part of the clip focuses on the communion of Oleg and his nephew Igor, sequence that takes place under the gaze of the ally Ivar on the battlefield.

In the second part, however, we see a presence on the horizon and the incredulous crowd is facing Bjorn, riding his horse. Evidently fatigued from the wound he suffered, but still alive, and it is likely that in the episode we will see him discuss with his brother.

We don't know when the last 10 episodes will air, but creator Michael Hirst describes them as "the most ambitious and exciting episodes ever. I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I really believe that the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his children has been properly told, so we will leave our beloved fans with the definitive ending they deserve".

In case you were wondering, here's how Vikings could affect Assassins Creed Valhalla.