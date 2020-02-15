Did Barbie kill Jenni Rivera for a lawsuit with Los Zetas? This is how the narco confessed

Share it:

This Monday marks seven years since the death of "La Diva de la Banda", who died after his plane collapsed. However, although many versions point out that it was not an accident, the drug trafficker known as “The Barbie”The homicide of Jenni Rivera.

And, although he was arrested (or delivered) in 2010, Édgar Valdez Villarreal said that, by Joaquin’s orders “El Chapo"Guzman, sent to kill the interpreter of" Unforgettable. "

Rivera was traveling in an aircraft, along with his team, to Mexico City after a concert at the Monterrey Arena, in the capital of Nuevo León. However, Valdez Villarreal noted that the interpreter was prohibited from performing in the area.

There was a meeting before that day. ‘El Chapo’ spoke to me on the phone and told me that Jenni was forbidden to play in Monterrey, because the Zetas were very hard, that we should be very careful with that. Right there he ordered that whoever was going to play there with our friends had to be killed because that put everyone's safety at risk, ”La Barbie would have said at the time.

The link of "La Barbie" with Jenni Rivera

According to the statements of the drug trafficker, “La Diva de la Banda” would have played multiple times in his meetings and those of other capos. According to a protected witness identified as "Jennifer", in addition to the interpreter, other groups such as Untouchable and Heavy also enlivened the narco-parties.

There was even a rumor that transcended last year that the interpreter of “In exchange for what” would have been forced by Édgar Valdez to practice oral sex in the middle of a party. The events occurred, according to the narrative, while Jenni was drugged and in view of the other guests.

This Monday night, Pepe Garza will present an unpublished interview he did to the interpreter shortly before his death. Apparently, Jenni Rivera admitted his ties to the cartels during the talk.

