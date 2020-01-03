DICE LA works on a new project under the direction of the CEO of Respawn

Share it:

Vince Zampella may have starred in recent years some moments that we will qualify as "sympathetic"In the absence of a better term that combines the tenderness and shame of others. What cannot be denied to the manager is that, since he helped found Respawn Entertainmen, he has not been doing a fantastic job in the study responsible for the Titanfall saga, Apex Legends and the recent Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order.

Zampella's talent is more than enough to have earned EA's trust and for that reason they have granted him full power to operate in the DICE studio located in Los Angeles, where a name change for this division and development would currently be planned. of an unannounced video game.

"Under Zampella's mandate there are plans to expand and launch an original game yet to be announced. The company will remain separate from Respawn and Zampella says they are likely to do without the name DICE"they told LA Times.

This study has served for years in support of the Stockholm division, where DICE was originally founded. Zampella said that the name change aims to change the image of the place so that developers interested in working with them are clear that they can go to this studio to work on something completely new.

Regarding Respawn, there will be several leaders in each of their divisions and Zampella will act as something they have called "head coach", whatever that is. What he implies is that he will not completely forget about the study he co-founded and that he will remain attentive to his work to offer advice.

Stig Asmussen, director of Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order, will oversee the division dedicated to more narrative projects, Chad Grenier will oversee Apex Legends and Peter Hirschmann will handle Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for virtual reality.

Last year Respawn Entertainment offered a real show with the surprise release of Apex Legends, getting shake the foundations of the battle royale; later they also made a lot of noise with an outstanding video game set in the Star Wars universe that recovered the essence of solvency single-player adventures.