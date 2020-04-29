DICE ends Battlefront 2 updates to launch Battlefield 6 in 2021

Share it:

The team after the development of Star Wars: Battlefront II has announced that the game is now complete for them after 25 updates and more than two years of increasing the contents of the title.

After the statement in which they have confirmed to the community that the updates are going to stop coming to this game, a DICE spokesperson told VGC that the team has gone to work on the new Battlefield, which will be on the market in 2021.

"In the long term, the study is focused on the future of Battlefield, which should reach players in 2021."is what a team spokesman said to the media exclusively as published here.

Already last year Andrew Wilson, current CEO of Electronic Arts, declared that there are intentions to launch Battlefield 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X once the user base of both platforms has grown sufficiently. This makes us think that the game could reach PC, PS4 and Xbox One sooner than new consoles.

The Battle of Scarif comes to Battlefront II today as the latest update to the game. Despite its unfortunate release, players can't say they haven't been well catered for with dozens of free updates that have added heroes, villains, game modes, maps, weapons, and more for years.

At the moment there is no official information related to the new Battlefield, it is believed that it will return to a more current setting after two editions where the action has been set in the two world wars with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.