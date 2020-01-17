DICE Awards 2020: all nominees announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As in the movie industry, the awards season is ongoing and the best games of 2019 duel in another of the most important awards in the industry, the so-called DICE Awards 2020. This recognition has been awarded since 1998 by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, an international institution that has chosen on February 13 as the date on which he will announce which winners are taken statuette. Last year he crowned God of War with up to eight different mentions, something that only Control and Death Stranding can aspire to this time, the only games that reach eight nominations.

After the works of Remedy Y Kojima Productions, the titles that appear more often in the list are Disco Elysium and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with six nominations each; Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game, with four; and A Short Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Resident Evil 2 Remake, with three per head. The great absentee is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, that although he is a candidate for best action game of the year does not appear in the queen category, and that after having been proclaimed GOTY 2019 in The Game Awards and Steam Awards. We will see who are finally chosen from the following list, which has more than 65 games and certify the fantastic 2019 which we have enjoyed.

Game of the Year

Control

Death stranding

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure of the Year

Death stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A short hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Speed ​​Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

RPG of the Year

Elysium disk

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB the Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year

1800 year

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay the Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Merit to the Technical Section in Virtual Reality

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Best Virtual Reality Game

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Indie Game

A short hike

Elysium disk

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

Mobile Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Best Design

Baba Is You

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Best Direction

A short hike

Control

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Animations

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

Best Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death stranding

Resident Evil 2

Best Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Best Musical Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best story

Control

Elysium disk

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Best Technical Section

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death stranding

Metro Exodus

Source I The Hollywood Reporter