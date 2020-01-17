DICE Awards 2020: all nominees announced

As in the movie industry, the awards season is ongoing and the best games of 2019 duel in another of the most important awards in the industry, the so-called DICE Awards 2020. This recognition has been awarded since 1998 by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, an international institution that has chosen on February 13 as the date on which he will announce which winners are taken statuette. Last year he crowned God of War with up to eight different mentions, something that only Control and Death Stranding can aspire to this time, the only games that reach eight nominations.
After the works of Remedy Y Kojima Productions, the titles that appear more often in the list are Disco Elysium and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with six nominations each; Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game, with four; and A Short Hike, Mortal Kombat 11, Sayonara Wild Hearts and Resident Evil 2 Remake, with three per head. The great absentee is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, that although he is a candidate for best action game of the year does not appear in the queen category, and that after having been proclaimed GOTY 2019 in The Game Awards and Steam Awards. We will see who are finally chosen from the following list, which has more than 65 games and certify the fantastic 2019 which we have enjoyed.
Game of the Year
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Adventure of the Year
- Death stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Family Game of the Year
- A short hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Fighting Game of the Year
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
Speed Game of the Year
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
RPG of the Year
- Elysium disk
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB the Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year
- 1800 year
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay the Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Merit to the Technical Section in Virtual Reality
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
Best Virtual Reality Game
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Indie Game
- A short hike
- Elysium disk
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
Mobile Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
Online Game of the Year
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
Best Design
- Baba Is You
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
Best Direction
- A short hike
- Control
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Animations
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Best Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death stranding
- Resident Evil 2
Best Character
- Control (Jesse Faden)
- Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
- Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
- Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
Best Musical Composition
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best story
- Control
- Elysium disk
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
Best Technical Section
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death stranding
- Metro Exodus
