Diana Prince returns in style

1.'Wonder Woman 1984 'Release date



It seemed that the return of Wonder Woman was going to be a reality last 2019. Unfortunately for its fans, the release date was delayed until June 5, 2020 (in the United States), the same month that the first installment was released. . But with the current situation worldwide, and almost every country forced to lock up its population, Warner Bros. has delayed the release of 'Wonder Woman 1984' for a couple of months. For now, the date (hopefully final) of the sequel's release is planned for the next August 14.

2. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Cast

From the beginning there was a big surprise when the first snapshots of the film came out. When that iconic image of Gadot was shown in front of so many televisions, it was accompanied by another very special one, with good news for fans:Chris Pine I was back! Specifically, it was Steve Trevor the one that returned, and very in accordance with the eighties life as it was seen in the photo. This undoubtedly disrupted the entire fandom that was not clear that if it was a flashback, a trip back in time, a resurrection … Well no, the love of Wonder Woman is alive and well thanks to the Chaos Crystal, which in DC comics has the power to change reality and even fulfill wishes. In an interview with EW, the actor Chris Pine advanced that "he played the tired soldier of the world who has seen all the depravity that humanity is capable of showing. In this film I am much more cheerful and with my eyes wide open. My role is that of a friend, lover, boyfriend and bodyguard who goes out of his way to assist Diana in her mission. I am like the Watson to her Holmes. "

Connie Nielsen Y Robin Wright They will also return as Diana's mother, Hippolyta, and mentor Antiope, respectively, although they will not carry significant weight. Also, Lynda carter, the first Wonder Woman, could come out in the second part, but there is no official news about it.

About the bad guys in history we will know that we will have a double game. On the one hand, Kristen Wiig go into the sequel to play Cheetah. Among the countless enemies that Wonder Woman has accumulated over the years, none have proven in the comics to be as deadly or stubborn as Cheetah, a cheetah woman hungry for human flesh. We can consider it as the nemesis main Wonder Woman. However, the character will not be presented directly to us as a villain, but we will first meet the British archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva, who will befriend Diana and whose life will lead to the mythical villain in the comics.

And then we have Pedro Pascal. The Chilean, the one with a look also very consistent with the eighties, will play the role of Maxwell Lord, a ruthless industrialist who uses his great fortune to accumulate influence and power. Evil tongues say that it will surely be him to whom we owe Steve Trevor's return to the second half. Let us first explain that Maxwell's mission is to collect any ancient artifact he may have in his hands, thinking they will "as powerful as a god", and among the findings will be the aforementioned Crystal of Chaos. Or maybe it is all a trap in the end to trick the Amazon into taking their side.

Natasha Rothwell (HBO's Love, Simon, Insecure), Soundarya Sharma (Ranchi Diaries), Ravi Patel (Meet the Patels, Wrecked) and Gabriella Wilde (Carrie, The Three Musketeers) complete the cast although their roles are unknown.

3. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Synopsis

"It is a chapter of its own, a completely new movie. It is not a sequel, it is its own story". This is how Gadot defined the second part of 'Wonder Woman' at the last Comic-Con. The film adds to that of nostalgia and the continuation dates back to the 1980s. With the announcement of the title by the creative chief of DC Entertainment, Geoff Johns, and that logo of 'WW84', already warned of its title, and by the way that the story seemed that it was going to take that decade, with the Cold War as a backdrop. That is why there have been so many winks to those years in the subsequent images released, such as that tribute to the Club of Five.

Therefore, Wonder Woman jumps into the future, in the 80s (the first was in the middle of the First World War) where she will meet Barbara Ann Minerva without knowing that she will end up being her worst enemy. Few more details we know about the plot, much less how it will end, although recently a possible plot (unofficial) who anticipated that in this sequel set in the cold war Diana Prince meets a very ambitious man who has an object that he grants wishes. The heroine will want to bring back her beloved Steve Trevor – whose presence has already been confirmed. But everything has a cost: in exchange, he gradually loses his powers. Meanwhile, the doctor Barbara Minerva she grows stronger until she manages to become the villain and feline Cheetah at the end of the film.

Since the official synopsis has not yet arrived, we cannot confirm this content. What is clear is that Jenkins has no intention of making a sequel as such: this is a completely independent film from the previous one, so there is no intention of making a trilogy or saga dependent on previous films. As Jenkins has recognized, choosing 1984 is due to the fact that it is a very evocative year and a high point of the decade, in addition to being closely linked to the world today.

Some details have also been advanced, such as Hans Zimmer is responsible for putting the score. Now, in the case of having a third film, the director is clear that it is fine to take heroin to the past: history would be contemporary, although he has not decided more nuances about this new possible adventure. In the footage shown at CinemaCon the superhero catches two boys in a mall.