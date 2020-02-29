Diana Prince returns in style

The arrival of the Amazon Diana Prince was one of the most successful premieres in 2017: 'Wonder Woman', starring Gal Gadot, was among the highest grossing tapes of the year with more than 821 million dollars raised worldwide. That, and good reviews made Warner get going with the second part of heroin. And as expected, Patty jenkins repeated behind the camera. The Jenkins-Gadot tandem seemed the formula that DC needed to overcome, and that is intended to be repeated again. In his time at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas it has become clear how excited they are with the return of Diana Prince.
We have amazon for a while!
1.'Wonder Woman 1984 'Release Date
It seemed that Wonder Woman's return was going to be seen in this new 2019. Unfortunately for her fans, the release date has changed: the heroine will be back on June 5, 2020 (in the United States). DC and Warner think so repeating the fate of the first, which we remember, premiered in cinemas on the summer date of June 23, 2017.
two. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Synopsis
"It is a chapter of its own, a completely new movie. It's not a sequel, it's your own story". This is how Gadot defined the second part of 'Wonder Woman' in the last Comic-Con. The film adds to that of nostalgia and the continuation dates back to the 80s. With the announcement of the title by the creative head of DC Entertainment, Geoff Johns, and that 'WW84' logo, already warned of its title, and already in passing that the story seemed that it was going to take that decade, with the Cold War as a backdrop. That is why there have been so many winks to those years in the later images released, such as that tribute to the Club of the Five.
Therefore, Wonder Woman jumps to the future, to the 80s (the first one was developed in the First World War) where she will face a new enemy: Cheetah, which is first Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist friend of Diana who gets her powers after selling his soul to the deity Urzkartaga.
Shortly after, the first images that brought us closer to that time and the characters came out. We don't know much more details about the plot, much less how it will end. What is clearer is that Jenkins has no intention of making a sequel as such: this is a film totally independent from the previous one, so there is no intention of doing trilogy or saga depending on previous films. As Jenkins has acknowledged, choosing 1984 is because it is a very evocative year and a peak of the decade, as well as being closely linked to the world today.
Some details have also been advanced, such as Hans Zimmer is responsible for putting the score. Now, in the case of having a third film, the director is clear that it is already good to take heroin to the past: the story would be contemporary, although he has not decided more nuances about this new possible adventure.
In the footage shown in CinemaCon, the superheroine catches two boys in a mall, and running down the street.
3. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Cast
From the beginning there was a big surprise when the first snapshots of the film came out. When that iconic image of Gadot was shown in front of so many televisions, he was accompanied by another very special one, with good news for fans:Chris Pine I was back! Specifically, it was Steve Trevor who was returning, and very consistent with the eighties life as seen in the photo. Connie Nielsen Y Robin Wright They will also return as in the first. Further, Lynda Carter, the first Wonder Woman, could come out in the second part, but there is no official news of it.
The same happened with Kristen Wiig, who entered the sequel to play Cheetah, the bad guy in the movie. Shortly after we had his first snapshots.
Pedro Pascal It also added to the new adventure. The Chilean, who also looked very much in the eighties, could play the role of Maxwell Lord. And maybe thanks to that character, we owe the return of Steve Trevor to the second part: Trevor would return to life in exchange for the help given by Wonder Woman to Lord. Maxwell's mission is to collect any ancient artifact he may have in his hands, thinking they will "as powerful as a god." Lord works hand in hand with Barbara Ann Minerva. When the relationship between the two worsens, Minerva disregards him and one of the artifacts turns her into Cheetah. Due to the betrayal of his partner, the Wiig character turns against Lord and he will revive Steve, thus persuading Wonder Woman to help him in his fight against Cheetah.
4. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Shooting
The production of the film has crossed the puddle. Filming – which began in Georgetown last June – has taken place in several places, one of them the Canary Islands, or Almeria, since Gadot spent in September for a few scenes. And where most of the filming has taken place is in London. In addition, some of the first images that were seen of the actress was piloting what will be the invisible jet.
In last December, a happy Gal Gadot announced via Instagram the end of the filming of the film.
5. 'Wonder Woman 1984' in pictures
Since last June we have had the opportunity to see images of this second part. Gadot herself shared the image of Wonder Woman's return with suit and armor:
The tributes to the 80 could not be missing, as this dedicated to the film 'The Club of the five' as commented on networks. Pascal shared it in his account, although he later deleted it.
What has finally been released a poster of the movie. The filmmaker shared it through his social networks.
You have also seen the costume that the Amazons will have. It's something.
We also have new official posters.
Entertainment Weekly has published new images exclusively for the superheroine. No doubt the film will honor the decade in which Diana returns. In them you can see the armor that Diana will wear for her new actions, the golden armor that will spread her wings. It can be better appreciated in the following gallery.
6. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer
On December 8, the trailer for the second part was released in Brazil. There was already an advance on when the first trailer would be seen, and then it was confirmed by the protagonist. You have it at the beginning of this news, with the theme 'Blue Monday' of New Order re-adapted.
