Diana Prince returns in style

1.'Wonder Woman 1984 'Release Date



It seemed that Wonder Woman's return was going to be seen in this new 2019. Unfortunately for her fans, the release date has changed: the heroine will be back on June 5, 2020 (in the United States). DC and Warner think so repeating the fate of the first, which we remember, premiered in cinemas on the summer date of June 23, 2017.

two. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Synopsis

"It is a chapter of its own, a completely new movie. It's not a sequel, it's your own story". This is how Gadot defined the second part of 'Wonder Woman' in the last Comic-Con. The film adds to that of nostalgia and the continuation dates back to the 80s. With the announcement of the title by the creative head of DC Entertainment, Geoff Johns, and that 'WW84' logo, already warned of its title, and already in passing that the story seemed that it was going to take that decade, with the Cold War as a backdrop. That is why there have been so many winks to those years in the later images released, such as that tribute to the Club of the Five.

Therefore, Wonder Woman jumps to the future, to the 80s (the first one was developed in the First World War) where she will face a new enemy: Cheetah, which is first Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist friend of Diana who gets her powers after selling his soul to the deity Urzkartaga.

Shortly after, the first images that brought us closer to that time and the characters came out. We don't know much more details about the plot, much less how it will end. What is clearer is that Jenkins has no intention of making a sequel as such: this is a film totally independent from the previous one, so there is no intention of doing trilogy or saga depending on previous films. As Jenkins has acknowledged, choosing 1984 is because it is a very evocative year and a peak of the decade, as well as being closely linked to the world today.

Some details have also been advanced, such as Hans Zimmer is responsible for putting the score. Now, in the case of having a third film, the director is clear that it is already good to take heroin to the past: the story would be contemporary, although he has not decided more nuances about this new possible adventure.

In the footage shown in CinemaCon, the superheroine catches two boys in a mall, and running down the street.





3. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Cast

From the beginning there was a big surprise when the first snapshots of the film came out. When that iconic image of Gadot was shown in front of so many televisions, he was accompanied by another very special one, with good news for fans:Chris Pine I was back! Specifically, it was Steve Trevor who was returning, and very consistent with the eighties life as seen in the photo. Connie Nielsen Y Robin Wright They will also return as in the first. Further, Lynda Carter, the first Wonder Woman, could come out in the second part, but there is no official news of it.

The same happened with Kristen Wiig, who entered the sequel to play Cheetah, the bad guy in the movie. Shortly after we had his first snapshots.

Pedro Pascal It also added to the new adventure. The Chilean, who also looked very much in the eighties, could play the role of Maxwell Lord. And maybe thanks to that character, we owe the return of Steve Trevor to the second part: Trevor would return to life in exchange for the help given by Wonder Woman to Lord. Maxwell's mission is to collect any ancient artifact he may have in his hands, thinking they will "as powerful as a god." Lord works hand in hand with Barbara Ann Minerva. When the relationship between the two worsens, Minerva disregards him and one of the artifacts turns her into Cheetah. Due to the betrayal of his partner, the Wiig character turns against Lord and he will revive Steve, thus persuading Wonder Woman to help him in his fight against Cheetah.



4. 'Wonder Woman 1984' Shooting

The production of the film has crossed the puddle. Filming – which began in Georgetown last June – has taken place in several places, one of them the Canary Islands, or Almeria, since Gadot spent in September for a few scenes. And where most of the filming has taken place is in London. In addition, some of the first images that were seen of the actress was piloting what will be the invisible jet.