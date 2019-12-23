General News

 Diana jumps into action in a new image of Wonder Woman 1984

December 23, 2019
Image of Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) by Empire magazine

The middle Empire presents us with a new image of the movie "Wonder Woman 1984", the second of the Amazon in the cinema and that will arrive next June. As the medium itself describes it, in this image we can see Diana (Gal Gadot) entering into action with the Loop of Truth inside the mall, a sequence that was advanced in the first trailer of the movie.

No further details are offered, but we are invited to see its next issue in February to learn more about the film, as they will publish statements by director Patty Jenkins talking about the genesis of this adventure of Diana Prince in the 80s.

Currently all the details of the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 are officially unknown, although we do know that we will see Wonder Woman in full conflict with the Soviet Union in the 80s, and Maxwell Lord seems to be the main villain, in addition to having Cheetah as the formidable adversary for close combat.

