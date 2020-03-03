 Diana in a new image of Wonder Woman 1984 from Total Film

Share it:

Total Film has advanced the next issue of its magazine, publishing not only the cover but also some of the content and images it will offer. This leaves us novelties of the movie "Wonder Woman 1984", another of the premieres of superheroes this year. In this advance of content they offer a new image in which we can see Diana facing two thugs in a mall without problem. The thing does not stop there, new declarations of Patty jenkins.

The director of the film has compared how it has been to work on this film compared to the previous one that she also directed. The filmmaker has highlighted how he has tried to make the most scenes in a real way, and although there was always the option of making the scene in computer post-production, he preferred to pull practical effects.

A much harder movie to shoot … I was more ambitious with her. So doing all the stunts really with wires and things, is extremely complicated and takes a long time. And everyone involved knows what you could say: ‘Oh, forget it, we'll do it at CGI’. So it was difficult in a new way (compared to the first movie).

The filmmaker has also talked about how the theme of the 80s was managed in the film, looking to really look like a story of the 80s.

We were not trying to make an imitation (of the 80s). We were trying to make a movie as if it were a movie based on the 80s.

"Wonder Woman 1984" opens in theaters on June 5, to show Diana facing Kristen Wiig / Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), not forgetting the return, yet to be explained, of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), as as we know he died at the end of the first movie.

