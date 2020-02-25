Diana Atri, wife of Joy Huerta, shares tender family video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The plastic artist Diana Atri, wife of the singer Joy Huerta of the duo "Jesse and Joy", shared through her Instagram account a tender video of an intimate family moment she had with little Noah and his wife.

The Internet became tender with the emotional video that Atri shared, where Huerta is seen playing with Noah, 9 months old, while he charges and kisses her repeatedly demonstrating his great unconditional love.

This video quickly unleashed hundreds of emotional comments and congratulations to the couple, where they flattered Joy's great maternal side by having great signs of affection with her baby.

It should be remembered that Joy Huerta does not usually show Noah's face, since she believes that it is a way to protect her a bit from people with double standards who are looking for any reason to launch hatred towards other people.

It was also until February 14 when Joy shared the first front photograph with his wife, because in past occasions he had hidden his identity, and dedicated an extensive and emotional message that moved many of his followers.

This woman @dianaatrim is the owner of my sighs, the light of my eyes, my strength and my weakness, she is all that is right with my life. Not showing my family is my way of protecting them even if it is a bit of this frivolous, empty world. Of people with double standards who preach and swear that the world is only black and white, of which their beliefs are about everyone else's. People who, for fear of seeing inside, criticize those outside, because they find the easy way. But for people like me who, unlike me, do not have a platform like this, I present, share and presume a photo with my beautiful wife (one of my favorites) in order to make visible those who are ignored, attacked, ashamed, Satanized and / or have lost their lives to love someone that many in society do not consider correct. I do not wish you a happy day of love or friendship, I wish you a life full of love and love for yourselves, I wish you fullness and inner peace. I wish you love to knock on your door and open without fear … that without thinking so much: let in a little love ❤️ A shared publication by Joy Huerta (@joynadamas) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:31 AM PST





The first time Joy talked about Diana was on April 16, when she announced her marriage to the girl and revealed that they would soon become mothers of a girl.

It was May 28, 2019 when Diana and Joy became the mothers of little Noah, since then the singer began to be more active in social networks and became more open with her private life, constantly giving her followers photographs and videos where it appears with the baby.