'Diamonds in the rough': In the hells of capitalism

In the first scene of ‘Rough diamonds’We appear in Ethiopia. We see a mine plunged into chaos by an accident, in which one of his workers has broken his leg. There are screams, there are cries, there is blood. There are also two sides: Ethiopian workers and their Chinese bosses. From those mines will come the black opal that will obsess Adam Sandler on the other side of the world, in New York, and it will become the engine (the mcguffin) of the intense and adrenalinic film of the brothers Ben and Joshua Safdie. But the beginning, which seems to take off from a deeply New York film, is the essential beginning of his reflection on a seemingly stable but deeply chaotic system (capitalism) that looks out over an increasingly large precipice. A portrait of contemporary Chinese neocolonialism in Africa that evokes the pillage of the continent in past centuries, a human tragedy that allows wealth, in the First World, to be managed as a game of chance.

The beginning of this acclaimed film, that has come to Netflix this weekend, establishes in just a few minutes the narrative bases (and also formal) that will be developed throughout the film. The prologue is mixed with the main story entering through the colors of the gem and appearing (literally) within the bowels of Howard Ratner (Sandler), its protagonist, who is undergoing medical tests in the hospital. This transition, with the opal as a common link, will represent how deep is your obsession with that precious rock, which has taken months to get illegally with his contacts in Ethiopia and now seems to constantly slip out of his hands. And it is that the fascination that awakens in him also does in the basketball player Kevin Garnett (who interprets himself), who is convinced that it will help him win games and is willing to pay a large sum of money for it. The one that Howard needs to continue feeding the ceaseless flow of wealth that comes and goes before his eyes, and from which he is taking a slice.

Uncut gems

It's funny how in this consumerist microuniverse puts importance above all in the accumulation of the material. Everything is exchanged, not always with tickets, in a barter policy that takes all the characters to the limit. It is not only a narrative resource expressed by the Safdie through visual and script resources (a camera constantly on the move, dialogues that step on each other, a short and fast assembly that does not give time to catch breath), but also a faithful portrait of the place where it is located, the New Yorker District Diamond (the Diamond District), and the Jewish community that mostly inhabits it (many of them, in fact, are extras). The directors they based the story of this film on their father's experiences in these business of buying and selling the city, and they have permeated the project, which they have been preparing for a decade, of the unmistakable imprint of Jewish traditions. Although, as the New Yorker critic pointed out, Richard Brody, is an influence more "tone" than narrative.

For the creators themselves, however, there is something tangent. "I think what you see in Howard is the long description of the stereotypes that were imposed on us (to the Jews) in the Middle Ages, when the church was created, when the Jews were not counted with the population, and their only way of obtaining their status as individuals, as people who considered themselves human beings, was through material consumption", they explained in TIME magazine. Perhaps it is only one of the many readings that can be made to the film, but it is important to know that its protagonist stands on the past of a people mistreated by history and the ancestral traumas that have derived from it. One that now, like everyone else, draws on a society sustained on the abuse of others.