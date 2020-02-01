Diamond is Unbreakable character Yoshikage Kira becomes David Bowie in fan art

Share it:

The news continues on the fourth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, after the interview with the author of Diamond is Unbreakable, we show you this fan art of the famous villain Yoshikage Kira.

The world of music has always played a very important role in the work written by Hirohiko Araki, as you have surely noticed the Japanese mangaka is inspired by the most famous artists and songs for create his characters and their stands. The Brazilian artist Allyson Santos wanted to pay homage to Yoshikage Kira, famous opponent of Josuke and his friends, with a portrait that accentuates even more his resemblance to David Bowie.

You can see the image at the bottom of the news, fans have really enjoyed this illustration that has received more than eight hundred likes, while the author wonders if his real name would be David Kira or Yoshikage Bowie. Araki never hid that he was inspired by the features of the British artist who died in 2016 to draw the Morioh serial killer, fascinated by his look and his great flair.

In recent weeks we have also shown you an original crossover between Spider-Man and JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures: Diamond is Unbreakable, in which a fan recreated one of the most famous scenes from the fourth season of the anime inspired by the homonymous manga by Hirohiko Araki.