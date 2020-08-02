Diablo Immortal, the demonic universe goes wild: new trailer from ChinaJoy 2020!

Share it:

While the public awaits new information on the expected Diablo 4, the mobile incarnation of the famous home franchise finally returns to show Blizzard!

On the occasion of the 2020 edition of ChinaJoy, an increasingly important Asian videogame event, a new, very rich was broadcast trailer for Diablo Immortal. Presenting the content to the western public is the well-known industry analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad. From the pages of his official Twitter account, the latter shares the video, confirming that contextually to its disclosure have been pre-registrations open to Diablo Immortal in China. During the event, he adds, it was also confirmed that the mobile title will land on both devices Android both on device iOS.

At the moment, a precise has not yet been indicated launch window for Diablo Immortal, but this unexpected novelty could represent a clue to the arrival of unpublished details in the short term. In particular, fans have been waiting for some time to learn about the launch of the Beta of the game. However, recently, Blizzard management has reassured the public, confirming that the development of Diablo Immortal is proceeding uninterrupted and that the team of developers working on it is carrying out what has been literally described as "overtime" .