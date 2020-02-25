Diablo and Overwatch: Netflix produces anime, what to expect?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A fleeting sighting was enough to unleash enthusiasm and curiosity among fans: Overwatch is Diablo are they about to turn into animated series? This is what the LinkedIn profile of Nick van Dyk, former President of the Activision Blizzard division dedicated to film and TV. A professional experience that lasted for over five years and ended recently, in December 2019. Under his guidance, several projects came to life, including the animated series Skylanders Academy. Apparently, however, van Dyk's years of honored service could have led to further goals, not yet officially announced by Activision Blizzard Studios.

Waiting for Overwatch 2: the IP becomes an animated series

In mid-February, a statement that appeared on the ex-team president's LinkedIn profile read: "In association with my creative partner, I developed and sold one animated series based on Blizzard's Overwatch franchise". A simple and concise phrase, which was however enough to attract the attention of fans of thehero shooter scattered across the globe. The reason is very simple: to date, no official announcement has been made by Activision Blizzard about such a project. The statement, now no longer present on Nick van Dyk's profile, would therefore represent an indirect confirmation of it. But what could be expected from such a production?

In Overwatch it is certainly not the narrative component that occupies the center of the scene, yet, the idea of ​​an animated series inspired by IP is very fascinating. Over the years, in fact, the boys of Blizzard have been able to structure very well around the charismatic characters of the title a living and vibrant universe. With the publication of a selection of comics and shorts made in CG, the software house has given Winston, Mercy, Tracer Widowmaker and many other protagonists of the game a intriguing and full of potential background, which could easily be used as a starting point for an animated transposition.

Between robotic riots, terrorist organizations, lunar colonies, international intrigues, betrayals, friendships and twists, the history of Overwatch, an organization born under the auspices of the United Nations and composed of individuals with exceptional abilities, seems the ideal candidate to be the protagonist of an organic project signed by Activison Blizzard Studios. Present the entire narrative universe in an easily accessible way developed around the online shooter it could also represent an excellent move in view of the future launch of Overwatch 2.

The sequel, presented on the occasion of the BlizzCon 2019, wants in fact focus on the narrative aspect in a more marked way compared to its predecessor, with story missions accompanied by opening and closing films. Convened by Winston, many of the former Overwatch members now appear to be ready to challenge the Petras Act, a decision by which the international community sanctioned the closure of the program, following the emergence of disagreements and serious scandals within the 'organization.

"Winston pressed the button and called the Overwatch agents to fight against the threats the world is facing. – explained the development team following theOverwatch 2 announcement – We now know that some of the heroes have responded, but what will they do? How will the world react to their arrival? Is Overwatch the solution the planet needs? This is the direction that history will take"In this perspective, an animated series capable of summarizing the events already known, maintaining the quality standard put in place by the Blizzard courts, would be more than welcome.

Diablo becomes anime: the Devil lands on Netflix

Well, if already the prospect of an animated series dedicated to Overwatch seems interesting, know that there seems to be more to boil in the notorious pot. In fact, on the LinkedIn profile of Nick van Dyk there was also a second wording: "Executive Producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment 's IP rendered anime style. The show is currently on pre-production for a global distribution through Netflix"In short, it really seems that the demonic universe of the series is destined to arrive in the catalog of the streaming giant.

It is not the first time that a possible animated series dedicated to the iconic Blizzard saga has been discussed. Already in September 2018, Andrew Cosby, screenwriter of Hellboy's film reboot who hit theaters in 2019, had let out some clues about an agreement to bring Diablo to Netflix. In this context, Crosby himself should have taken care of writing the script and supervising its implementation. In March of last year, two further sightings contributed to further igniting the infernal flames of the hype: the registration by Blizzard Entertainment a copyright linked to Diablo and to the production of on demand cinematographic content inspired by video games; and new statements from Crosby, who claimed to be working on a "super secret project".

Considering that the animated series should currently be in the pre-production phase, the timing would seem to be able to coincide with an actual involvement of Crosby in the realization of the new work by Netflix. However, no clue has come about the characteristics and nature of the animated production. Since 1996, the year that saw the first Diablo debut on the PC gaming market, to date, the IP-related narrative universe has expanded dramatically, giving life to a real scarlet-colored mythology, imbued with violence, betrayal, arcane powers and a timeless comparison between light and darkness.

In the near future, two further pieces will be added to this gloomy mosaic: Diablo Immortal is Diablo IV. The first, a title intended exclusively for mobile devices, will fill the narrative gap that separates the epilogue of Diablo II from the events narrated in Diablo III. The second will instead offer the gaming community the opportunity to venture once again into the world of Sanctuarium, to discover unprecedented outcomes of the clash between Demons and Angels.

There are not many details on the plot of this new chapter, but an important information has already been revealed by the announcement trailer of Diablo IV: Lilith, creator of Sanctuary, is ready for a spectacular return to the scene. What if, in order to properly prepare the public for the fourth chapter of the saga, Blizzard intends to dedicate an entire animated series to the intricate story of Lilith?